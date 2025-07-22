MHA proposes withdrawal of Congress' Randeep Surjewala’s security cover

The Punjab and Haryana high court has given four weeks’ time to Congress leader, Randeep Singh Surjewala, to provide material regarding his threat perception to authorities. Randeep Surjewala had reached court seeking CISF security cover in July 2016 claiming threat from Kaithal gangster Surender Geong. (PTI)

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice Kuldeep Tiwari on an application moved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in which it had told court that a fresh threat perception assessment has been carried out and “it does not indicate any specific threat perception” to him. Hence, the government proposes to withdraw the central forces security cover provided to him, Central government senior panel counsel Arun Gosain had told the court.

Responding to this, Surjewala’s counsel had stated that the Congress leader is still facing threat perception and wishes to provide material regarding that to authorities, to substantiate his claims.

In view of the submissions, the court granted permission to Surjewala to appear before the authorities and provide relevant material within four weeks upon which a decision will be taken by the government. A copy of the decision taken is to be provided on September 30 to the court, it directed.

MHA application seeking permission of the court has come in view of court directing in 2017 that it be informed if the government wants to make any changes in his security cover. In 2017, upon high court intervention, the Congress leader was provided ‘Y+’ category security cover. The order had come after he claimed before the court that he was a ‘resident’ of Delhi and should be put in central government protectees’ list.

Initially, the Congress leader had reached court seeking CISF security cover in July 2016 claiming threat from Kaithal gangster Surender Geong. He had also claimed that in the past he had received death threats from radical groups in Punjab.