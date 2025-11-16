Mid-day meal fund delays force govt schools to borrow supplies

Government schools across the district are facing difficulties as funds for the mid-day meal scheme have not been released for over two months, forcing school heads to arrange money themselves or procure supplies on credit from local vendors. tudents of a primary government school having mid-day meal during school hours in Ludhiana (HT Photo)

Payments for mid-day meal workers for October have also been made only partially, adding to their financial strain.

The workers, who earn a modest ₹3,000 per month, received just ₹1,500 for October, putting severe pressure on many, including single mothers who depend on this income to run their households.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of Government Teachers Union, expressed concern over the recurring delays and urged authorities to ensure timely payments so these workers can support their families with dignity.

Teachers said the problem is not new.

Delays in mid-day meal fund release happen frequently, forcing schools to rely on borrowed supplies.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said such dependence damages schools’ credibility in the community and affects the government’s image when basic requirements cannot be met due to delayed funding.

Apart from meal supplies, schools are struggling with electricity bills. Several schools reported dues running into lakhs of rupees, as funds provided are insufficient to cover costs.

Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon, head teacher at Government Primary School in Moti Nagar, said that while solar panels are installed in many schools, most are not functioning properly, increasing reliance on regular electricity and further straining limited budgets.

Responding to concerns, deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said the department has written to higher authorities regarding the pending mid-day meal funds and incomplete payments. He has assured that the matter would be resolved soon and that electricity bills would be cleared, adding that no school would face action from the power corporation.