Middle East crises: Punjab names nodal officers to aid stranded residents

The Punjab government has deployed two senior officers to coordinate, remain in constant liaison with the ministry of external affairs and keep a tab on the measures being undertaken by the Centre for evacuation and ensuring the safety of Indians stranded in the Middle East and other countries. Many flights to Middle East and Gulf countries got cancelled , well wishers waiting at the arrival gate at the IGI T3 Airport on Thursday evening in New Delhi on Thursday. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

As per the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, a 24x7 helpline has already been established with immediate effect.

Additional director general of police RK Jaiswal has been designated as the overall in-charge of the helpline, while secretary, department of home affairs, Vimal Setia, has been appointed as the nodal officer for coordination and monitoring purposes.

“Wherever any matter requires to be taken up with the ministry of external affairs or any other department or authority, the nodal officer will ensure that it is done on priority,” Mann said.

Mann said this step has been taken in view of the emergent situation concerning residents of Punjab stranded in the Middle East and other countries.

“The sole aim is to extend necessary assistance and support to them and their families in this hour of grave and unforeseen crisis. The Punjab government stands firmly with the Punjabis stuck in the Gulf region and is fully committed to extending all possible support and cooperation to them,” he said.