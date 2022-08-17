Migrant labourer held for rape-murder of 6-year-old girl in Panipat
A day after the body of a six-year-old girl was recovered from a deserted place near a drain in Panipat city, the police arrested a 40-year-old migrant labourer for the rape and murder of the girl.
The police said that the accused, Ishwar Singh belongs to Chamoli in Uttarakhand, and he was living in Panipat for the past 15 years as he worked at a dhaba there.
Police officials associated with the investigation said that the post-mortem report of the girl has confirmed that she was strangled to death after rape.
During the interrogation, the accused told the police that the accused lured the victim on the pretext of buying her biscuits when she was playing in a park in Sector 29 on August 15.
He took her to a deserted place under the bushes in Sector 25 and raped her before strangling her to death and fled the spot. During the investigation, the police gathered CCTV footage from nearby locations where the accused was seen taking the girl along.
Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused has been arrested and he has been booked under Sections 302, 365, 376, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The body has been handed over to the family members of the deceased after the post-mortem examination. The accused was produced in court that sent him to one-day police remand.
Back-to-back terror attacks put Kashmir on the edge
Despite enhanced security across Kashmir, militants managed to carry out four back-to-back attacks in the past three days, including three grenade attacks and a targeted killing which left two policemen and a civilian dead and three others injured. Though officials claim that Independence Day remained almost peaceful without any major incident, the grenade attacks sparked concerns over security. Militants on Tuesday attacked two cousins belonging to Hindu community at their apple orchard in Shopian.
J&K: Several portals floating fake news banned in Ramban
More than six portals allegedly peddling fake news and maligning the image of Jammu and Kashmir government were banned in Ramban district on Tuesday, an official order said. The portals banned included United News Urdu, VD News, News Verse India, Current News of India, News Bureau of India, Today News Line and CHRT News Sangaldan. These were operating without any registration or permission from the competent authority, the order said.
Chamba: 13-year-old girl dies, three hurt as high mast light comes crashing down
A 13-year-old girl died while three others sustained injuries when a high mast light being installed at Chaurashi temple complex in Bharmour town of Chamba fell on them, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Pariksha Devi of Bhaderwah in Jammu's Doda. Injured Anjill Singh, his son Advik, and a woman identified as Anita Minhas have been airlifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.
Congress to protest against price rise, unemployment: Alka Lamba
All India Congress Committee spokesperson Alka Lamba on Tuesday said that the Congress party will intensify the stir against soaring inflation and unemployment in the state and organise series of protests across Himachal beginning Wednesday. From August 17 to 23, the block units of the Himachal Pradesh Congress will organise protest “mehangai chaupal” in all the 68 assembly constituencies, villages and markets to discuss the issue of rising prices with the common masses.
HP’s pharma units, stockists under task force lens
Pharmaceutical production units, chemist shops and wholesalers across Himachal Pradesh have come under the scanner of anti-narcotics task force (ANTF), with raids conducted on 42 such units in the recent past. The ANTF was constituted by the state police this year, which is being led by ADGP CID SP Singh along with three fields units at Shimla, Kangra and Kullu, functioning under deputy SP rank officers.
