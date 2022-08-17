Migrant labourer held for rape-murder of 6-year-old girl in Panipat

A day after the body of a six-year-old girl was recovered from a deserted place near a drain in Panipat city, the police arrested a 40-year-old migrant labourer for the rape and murder of the girl.

The police said that the accused, Ishwar Singh belongs to Chamoli in Uttarakhand, and he was living in Panipat for the past 15 years as he worked at a dhaba there.

Police officials associated with the investigation said that the post-mortem report of the girl has confirmed that she was strangled to death after rape.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that the accused lured the victim on the pretext of buying her biscuits when she was playing in a park in Sector 29 on August 15.

He took her to a deserted place under the bushes in Sector 25 and raped her before strangling her to death and fled the spot. During the investigation, the police gathered CCTV footage from nearby locations where the accused was seen taking the girl along.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused has been arrested and he has been booked under Sections 302, 365, 376, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The body has been handed over to the family members of the deceased after the post-mortem examination. The accused was produced in court that sent him to one-day police remand.