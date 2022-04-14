Mild intensity quake jolts Dharamshala in Himachal

A mild intensity quake was recorded in Dharamshala town of Kangra district early on Wednesday.

The quake, measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale, struck at 4.58am. The epicentre was 19km deep near Chamunda Devi temple, 10km south-southeast of Dharamshala town.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported.

The state has experienced four earthquakes in the past 20 days. A tremor of 2.6-magnitude had jolted Mandi district on March 23, followed by another measuring 3 on the Richter scale in Kangra on March 24. The third quake measuring 2.5 had struck Mandi on March 28.

Himachal Pradesh falls in the highly sensitive seismic zone and experiences dozens of mild quakes every year.

The biggest earthquake of 7.8-magnitude struck on April 4, 1905, leaving more than 20,000 people dead besides razing habitations in hill towns of Kangra, Dharamshala, Baijnath and Palampur.