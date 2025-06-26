Mild rains in Kashmir parts brings some relief from heat

Mild rains lashed parts of Kashmir on Wednesday bringing some relief from the hot weather conditions in the Himalayan valley. Heavy rains were yet again recorded in Jammu division. The rainfall in Kashmir was witnessed amid a severe heatwave since the second week of June. (AFP)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that morning rains were witnessed sporadically in some parts of the valley, including southern parts of Srinagar.

The rest of the summer capital recorded humid cloudy weather. The MeT said that Qazigund and Kokernag in Anantnag district in south Kashmir also recorded rain.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains continued in Jammu division with Katra recording a rainfall of 108.5 mm.

“In the past 24 hours, Katra recorded 108.5 mm rains, Udhampur 71.4mm, Ramban 47.5 mm, Rajouri 80 mm and Poonch 48 mm,” said MeT director, Mukhtar Ahmad in a morning update.

The rainfall in Kashmir was witnessed amid a severe heatwave since the second week of June. Srinagar city witnessed its warmest night ever in the month of June as it recorded 25 degrees Celsius temperature during Tuesday night — the highest ever in the month of June in the recorded history, and 7.9 degrees above the season’s normal.

The MeT has predicted a few more days of sporadic rains. Ahmad said that there were chances of cloudy weather with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places with possibility of heavy rain at few places of Jammu division on Thursday and Friday.

“There are chances of flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides and shooting stones. There can also be water logging in low lying areas of plains of Jammu division & rise in water level in rivers & local Nallahs,” he said.

Farmers have been advised to suspend irrigation, spraying & fertiliser application during the above period. The MeT said that there is a possibility of spells of rain and thundershowers at scattered places between June 28 and July 2.

“On July 3, hot and humid weather will return with possibility of brief showers at few places,” he said.