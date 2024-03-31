 Mild snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal - Hindustan Times
Mild snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Mar 31, 2024 10:49 PM IST

Mild snowfall continued in higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours while widespread rains lashed middle and low hills, the weather office said on Sunday

Himachal Pradesh remained under a yellow alert status as the region continued to experience the wet weather conditions.

Snowfall was also recorded at the north portal of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang in Lahaul-Spiti (ANI)
Mild snowfall continued in higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours while widespread rains lashed middle and low hills, the weather office said on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dry weather conditions are expected to prevail over the next two days.

Gondla in Lahaul-Spiti received 21.8 cm of snowfall, followed by Kukumseri with 11.6 cm, Keylong with 7.5 cm and Kalpa in Kinnaur with 5.5 cm of snowfall.

Snowfall was also recorded at the north portal of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang in Lahaul-Spiti. Locals and tourists were advised to avoid unnecessary travel in such weather conditions.

No weather-related alert has been issued for the next two days (Monday and Tuesday). However, a yellow alert of thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places has been issued from April 3 to 6 with rain and snowfall expected in the state.

