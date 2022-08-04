Militants attack police party in Srinagar, no casualty reported

Militants on Wednesday attacked a police party in Allochibagh area of the city, but fled in the face of effective retaliation, police said.

Terrorists fired on a vehicle-bound police party in the Allochibagh Bund area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said the police, adding that no injury was reported.

“In Allochibagh bund area of Srinagar, terrorists fired upon a vehicle bound small police party. This was effectively retaliated by the police party. Terrorists took advantage of darkness and ran away towards built up area. No injury or other damage took place. CASO launched in area (sic),” Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

Police also launched a search operation in the area after the terrorists took advantage of the darkness and ran towards the built-up area.

On July 31, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was apprehended in the higher reaches of Aloosa forest during a joint operation by 26 Assam Rifles, JKP and CRPF, on Sunday. During the search, war-like stores were recovered from him. “A specific input was received from Jammu and Kashmir and Army Intelligence Unit regarding the presence of two suspected terrorists in Gen Area Aloosa Forest. “