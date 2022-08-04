Militants attack police party in Srinagar, no casualty reported
Militants on Wednesday attacked a police party in Allochibagh area of the city, but fled in the face of effective retaliation, police said.
Terrorists fired on a vehicle-bound police party in the Allochibagh Bund area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said the police, adding that no injury was reported.
“In Allochibagh bund area of Srinagar, terrorists fired upon a vehicle bound small police party. This was effectively retaliated by the police party. Terrorists took advantage of darkness and ran away towards built up area. No injury or other damage took place. CASO launched in area (sic),” Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.
Police also launched a search operation in the area after the terrorists took advantage of the darkness and ran towards the built-up area.
On July 31, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was apprehended in the higher reaches of Aloosa forest during a joint operation by 26 Assam Rifles, JKP and CRPF, on Sunday. During the search, war-like stores were recovered from him. “A specific input was received from Jammu and Kashmir and Army Intelligence Unit regarding the presence of two suspected terrorists in Gen Area Aloosa Forest. “
-
Tax evasion: Punjab VB arrests mediator, recovers over ₹21 lakh
Chandigarh: The Punjab vigilance bureau (B) on Friday arrested a main passer (member of gang involved in illegal movement of goods without paying tax) identified as Rajinder Singh Sodhi, aka Lovely, from Ambala and recovered cash from hSodhi'shouse. He was wanted in a case related to causing loss to the state exchequer for evasion of GST in connivance with excise and taxation officers in the state, according to an official statement.
-
Punjab govt extends ‘moong’ procurement date till August 10
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the procurement date of summer moong (green gram) crop on minimum support price till August 10. Divulging details, CM Bhagwant Mann said earlier the procurement of moong crop on MSP in the state was to end on July 31. He said to facilitate the farmers for selling their crop, the state government has decided to extend this procurement season till August 10.
-
GST Council categorises all paid ‘sarais’ as hotels, guest houses
The Goods and Services Tax Council has recently categorised all 'sarais' (inns), which charge a tariff from the devotees for accommodation, same as hotels or guest houses or in other words commercial establishments. The hotels, guest houses and 'sarais' which charged up to ₹1,000 per day were exempted from paying the GST. The ambiguity around levy of GST on 'sarais' continues among sections of people.
-
Kotkapura firing: SIT grills Punjab ex-DGP Saini for 4 hours
Chandigarh : The special investigation team probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing case on Wednesday quizzed former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini for over four hours. Saini appeared before the SIT, led by ADGP LK Yadav, at Punjab's Police Officers' Institute in Sector 32, Chandigarh, and was questioned on various aspects of the Kotkapura case. Saini didn't talk to media as he came out of the building.
-
Round-the-clock mining on near Pak border: BSF to HC
Chandigarh: The Border Security Force manning international border with Pakistan has told Punjab and Haryana high court that mining activity in the border areas with Pakistan is being undertaken 24 hours a day. The BSF report does not term it illegal mining but adds that “Presence of hundreds of labourers, whose antecedents have not been verified by the local Police, so close to IB is perceived to be a big security hazard.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics