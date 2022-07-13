SI killed after terrorists attack police checkpost in Srinagar

An assistant sub-inspector was killed and two other policemen were injured after terrorists attacked a check post in the city’s Lal Bazar area, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said on Tuesday evening, the terrorists opened fire on the police Naka party, resulting in injuries to three policemen. They fled from the spot soon after the attack.

The injured policemen were shifted to a hospital, where assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mushtaq Ahmed succumbed to injuries, the police added.

“Militants fired upon police Naka party at Lal Bazar area of Srinagar city. In this incident, three police personnel got injured & they have been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned,” J&K Police tweeted.

In another tweet, a police spokesman said that an officer succumbed to injuries in the attack. “ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated,” the police tweeted.

Police said a massive search to trace the attackers has been launched in the area, and vehicles are being thoroughly checked by the security forces.

Ahmad is the ninth policeman to be killed by terrorists in different attacks this year, and most of the policemen were killed when they were off duty, according to official data.