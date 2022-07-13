Militants escape during Shopian encounter
Militants, at least two in number, escaped by breaking the cordon during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.
A search operation is underway in Reban village and its adjoining areas to track down the militants.
On Monday evening, police and the army had launched a joint operation in Reban after getting inputs about the presence of militants there. The search and cordon turned into an encounter. “Encounter has started at Reban area of #Shopian. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” tweeted J&K Police on Monday night soon after the encounter broke out.
However, after the initial firing, taking the advantage of darkness, militants escaped from the area. The search operation has been now extended to neighbouring villages, the police said.
Earlier in the day, the ADGP Kashmir said that a terrorist belonging to the proscribed Jasih-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, identified as Kaiser Koka active since 2018, was trapped in an encounter in Awantipora.
As per the police records, the killed terrorist Kaiser Koka was a categorized terrorist and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police and security forces and civilian atrocities.
-
Punjab government shifts 113 police officers, including 19 IPS officers
In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services officers, with immediate effect. According to an official order, senior IPS officer Vibhu Raj has been posted as additional director general of police (Investigation, Lokpal) while LK Yadav goes as ADGP crime and Bureau of Investigation. Jaskaran Singh has been posted as IG (Ferozepur Range) while Pradeep Kumar goes as IG (technical education).
-
Barnala villagers transform dumping ground into training arena for budding athletes
What was once a dumping ground has been turned into a training ground for budding athletes from poor families at Barnala's Diwana village. Villagers have even hired a coach and are providing free training and a nutritious diet to the budding sportspersons. It has been over two years since training sessions are being held for children in the morning and evening. Locals said there are no arrangements for proper training at government schools.
-
FCI to make steel silos for foodgrain storage at 26 sites in Punjab
In a first-of-its-kind move, the Food Corporation of India has launched a plan to construct steel silos for foodgrain storage at 26 different locations in Punjab as a composite unit and shall be allotted to a single company. “The government wants to push out small entrepreneurs as they are curtailing guarantees but for new entrants, long-term storage guarantees are offered,” said a godown owner from Punjab.
-
Scribes booked for extortion, forgery in Ambala
Ten months after they were booked for allegedly furnishing false information and creating enmity, police have registered an FIR against two journalists of a Hindi daily, under charges of extortion, forgery and others, based on a news report published on February 25. Two other scribes working for the newspaper — district bureau chief Ujjwal Sharma and correspondent Pawan Kumar, have also applied for an anticipatory bail before a local court along with the duo.
-
Growing whitefly infestation cause of concern: Kuldeep Dhaliwal
As the field surveys confirm infestation of the deadly whitefly in the cotton-growing belt after a gap of seven years, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday said areas to boost the cultivation of green gram or summer moong will be reconsidered from the next year.
