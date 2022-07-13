Militants escape during Shopian encounter

Militants, at least two in number, escaped by breaking the cordon during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

A search operation is underway in Reban village and its adjoining areas to track down the militants.

On Monday evening, police and the army had launched a joint operation in Reban after getting inputs about the presence of militants there. The search and cordon turned into an encounter. “Encounter has started at Reban area of #Shopian. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” tweeted J&K Police on Monday night soon after the encounter broke out.

However, after the initial firing, taking the advantage of darkness, militants escaped from the area. The search operation has been now extended to neighbouring villages, the police said.

Earlier in the day, the ADGP Kashmir said that a terrorist belonging to the proscribed Jasih-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, identified as Kaiser Koka active since 2018, was trapped in an encounter in Awantipora.

As per the police records, the killed terrorist Kaiser Koka was a categorized terrorist and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police and security forces and civilian atrocities.