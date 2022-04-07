Militants responsible for killing sarpanch shot dead in Tral encounter

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that two militants were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Tral area who were involved in the killing of sarpanch at Khanmoh last month.

So far 44 militants have been killed in Kashmir in last three months.

A police spokesman said that based on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in Tral area of Awantipora, a raid was conducted.

“As the search party proceeded towards the spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately and the search party retaliated. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was neutralized and another was holed up,” the spokesman said, adding that reinforcement of Army (42RR) & 180Bn CRPF reached the encounter site and joined the operation.

“The joint team later neutralized the second holed up terrorist and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” he said.

Police have identified the militants as Umar Nabi Teli, alias Talha, of Ladoo Khrew and Shafat Muzaffar Sofi, alias Muavia, of Batagund Tral.

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said that both Sofi and Talha were operating in Srinagar. “After civilian and soft target killing, they shifted to Tral area and were tracked and neutralized.”

Police said that both were categorised terrorists and linked with Ansar ul Gazwatul Hind (AuGH) and LeT and involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

Terror hideout busted in Reasi

JAMMU: Security forces on Wednesday busted a terror hideout and recovered arms and ammunition from Reasi district’s Mahore, officials said.

“In a joint cordon and search operation launched by Reasi police and Indian Army (58 Rashtriya Rifles), a terrorists hideout was busted in Kot Budhan forest of Mahore and recovered explosives, ammunition and other items,” said a police spokesperson.

The seizure included a grenade, four rounds of AK 47, fired cartridge of AK 47, two damaged syringes, a lighter, Ra 1,400, a pair of scissors, six utensils, a torch, two blankets and clothes.

A case under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123 IPC, 7/25 Arms Act, 3/4 of the Explosive Act and 13/18, 23/39 UAPA was registered at Mahore police station.