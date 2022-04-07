Militants responsible for killing sarpanch shot dead in Tral encounter
Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that two militants were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Tral area who were involved in the killing of sarpanch at Khanmoh last month.
So far 44 militants have been killed in Kashmir in last three months.
A police spokesman said that based on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in Tral area of Awantipora, a raid was conducted.
“As the search party proceeded towards the spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately and the search party retaliated. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was neutralized and another was holed up,” the spokesman said, adding that reinforcement of Army (42RR) & 180Bn CRPF reached the encounter site and joined the operation.
“The joint team later neutralized the second holed up terrorist and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” he said.
Police have identified the militants as Umar Nabi Teli, alias Talha, of Ladoo Khrew and Shafat Muzaffar Sofi, alias Muavia, of Batagund Tral.
Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said that both Sofi and Talha were operating in Srinagar. “After civilian and soft target killing, they shifted to Tral area and were tracked and neutralized.”
Police said that both were categorised terrorists and linked with Ansar ul Gazwatul Hind (AuGH) and LeT and involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.
Terror hideout busted in Reasi
JAMMU: Security forces on Wednesday busted a terror hideout and recovered arms and ammunition from Reasi district’s Mahore, officials said.
“In a joint cordon and search operation launched by Reasi police and Indian Army (58 Rashtriya Rifles), a terrorists hideout was busted in Kot Budhan forest of Mahore and recovered explosives, ammunition and other items,” said a police spokesperson.
The seizure included a grenade, four rounds of AK 47, fired cartridge of AK 47, two damaged syringes, a lighter, Ra 1,400, a pair of scissors, six utensils, a torch, two blankets and clothes.
A case under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123 IPC, 7/25 Arms Act, 3/4 of the Explosive Act and 13/18, 23/39 UAPA was registered at Mahore police station.
MNNIT student lands ₹1.18 cr job with Amazon
The state's lone NIT—Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad's—BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) final year student Lokesh Raj Singhi has earned laurels for the institute. Lokesh has bagged a coveted job as a 'Graduate Software Development Engineer' with Amazon Dublin at an impressive annual of package of ₹1.18 crore. He will be formally joining the firm in August 2022.
Delhi Metro moves to keep monkeys at bay
The Delhi Metro is trying to tackle a monkey problem that has bogged down its stations for over two decades now. And it hopes signage that asks people not to feed or lure monkeys, and deploying staffers armed with bamboo sticks, will keep simians away from its stations, especially in areas surrounded by green spaces or the Ridge, Delhi's green lungs.
IRP/Border Battalion recruitment: CAT directs govt to submit response in 1st week of May
JAMMU : Apni Party's legal cell provincial president advocate Vikram Rathore has taken up a legal fight for the fulfilment of the rights of IRP/Borer Battalion aspirants by filing an application in the Jammu bench of the CAT seeking justice for the applicants. “Some applicants, who approached CAT, had filled forms in offline and online mode. But their physical test was not conducted. In January 2020, they were issued admit cards,” he said.
Positivity rate uptick in Delhi largely due to focused testing: Experts allay fears
Even as the Covid-19 test positivity rate in Delhi stayed above 1% for the third straight day on Wednesday, health experts allayed fears and said the numbers merited little concern, attributing the minor uptick to lesser, more targeted testing, even as the Capital has shed all pandemic-related restrictions, including the mask mandate. Delhi added 126 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, with 1.12% of the tested samples returning positive samples.
Killing of ‘soft targets’: Night patrolling increased in Valley: Police
Srinagar: With increase in attacks on soft targets in Kashmir, the police and army has increased night patrolling in the Valley, especially sensitive places. 'Install CCTV cameras' With spurt in violent incidents in Srinagar, deputy commissioner has directed all business establishments to install good quality CCTV cameras in markets and around business units. On Monday, a CRPF head constable was killed and another injured when militants targeted them in a busy locality.
