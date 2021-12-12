Military Literature Festival 2021: India capable of giving befitting reply to aggressive countries, says Punjab governor

India has never attacked another country but is capable of giving a befitting reply to any country that shows aggression towards it, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit said on Saturday, on the inaugural day of the fifth edition of the Military Literature Festival (MLF).

The festival, which was held virtually due to the pandemic situations, was organised jointly by the government of Punjab, Chandigarh administration and the Western Command of the Indian Army. The festival focused on the golden jubilee of the victory in 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Speaking on the occasion, Purohit said, “India has never attacked another country but has sacrificed lives for other nations. But at the same time, it is also crystal clear that we are capable of giving befitting replies to those who show aggression towards us.”

“Soon after taking charge of the union ministry of defence, Rajnath Singh constituted a committee to review the progress of the work of writing the border history of the country and publishing periodicals and journals based on the military events. This military festival is providing an opportunity for the people in general, youth in particular, to gain knowledge about the war fought by our armed forces and to get inspired by their experience,” Purohit said.

He added, “India’s commitment to abide by ‘Hinsa’ should not be misconstrued as response limitation. Any foreign aggression or misadventure will always create a more befitting response. Every time, even terrorism got good reply from Indian army. The defence of the nation means protecting the national unity and integrity and hence we are making every arrangement to further strengthen India’s defence,” he added.

Former J&K governor NN Vohra

Former J&K governor NN Vohra, who is also chairman of Tribune Trust, said, “I had worked closely with CDS Bipin Rawat in J&K and had discussed situations when our country was facing military tensions. The military festival attracts a large number of serving and retired military officers. The festival is a tribute to the breavehearts who have protected our country.”

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri also sent his message for the inaugural session and expressed his views on the achievements of the Indian Army, not only during the 1971 war but for always protecting the country.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Depinder Singh (retd), who was the military assistant to then Army Chief, Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw, shared his first hand experience and some inside stories on the working of Indian Army and its commanders during the 1971 war. Brig Sukhjit Singh and SS Boparai also joined him to share their experience. Satinder Lambah also shared prelude stories regarding the war.

Brig PK Ghosh, Maj Chanderkant Singh, Brig OS Goraya and Mr Sarabjit Singh also talked about the operations in eastern theatre and highlighted its role from April 1971 to November 1971, during the Indo-Pak war.

The event also focused on the development of the nation, its geopolitics and emerging threats to the country, through land, air and sea routes.

Also present during the session, Gen VP Singh, who served as the 19th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, talked about the collapse of the Afghanistan government in August 2021 and how the country could have managed to save itself from the US intrusion.