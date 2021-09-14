Milkshake costs Ludhiana accountant dear as robbers drive away with car

An accountant who had stopped for a milkshake on Lodhi Club Road was robbed of cash, gold and his car at gunpoint on Sunday.

The victim, Nitin Wadhwani, 45 of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, said, “On September 10, I had gone to Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar for dinner around 8pm. Later, I decided to Lodhi Club Road for a milkshake and was having the beverage in my car when three men forcibly took my car key, held me at gunpoint, took my gold bracelet, gold chain, ring, two mobile phones, debit cards and identification proofs.”

“The robbers forced me to sit in the car and asked for directions of my house, so that they could rob it too. Two security guards were deputed at the main gate of my colony, but I did not ask them for help as the accused had held me at gunpoint. When they slowed down, I jumped off and fled. I raised the alarm, following which they drove away,” he said.

Significantly, the incident occurred at the same place where four miscreants had robbed a couple of their car on August 25.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Sameer Verma said the accused had forced the victim to yield details about his family members, and cash and gold kept in his house. A case has been registered under Section 379B (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of The Arms Act at the Sarabha Nagar police station.