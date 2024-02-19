Minister Anmol Gagan Maan holds public camps in Kurali villages

Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Sunday listened to public grievances during camps held at Hasanpur and Broli villages of Kurali. Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Anmol Gagan Maan interacting with residents at the public camps held in Kurali. (HT PHOTO)

Maan directed the concerned officials to expedite the disposal of the problems, including liquid waste, availability of drinking water and carpeting of roads, at these villages.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Minister claimed that at these camps, various government departments, including the revenue department; rural development and panchayat department; social security, women and child development department; social justice, empowerment and minority department; police; water supply and sanitation department; health department; department of governance reforms; saanjh kendra; labour department; powercom, etc, were providing their 43 services on the spot.

She said the people whose smart ration cards have been restored by the Punjab government should also apply to the officials of the food and supply department present in these camps to get the benefit of the government’s door-to-door free ration scheme. The minister further claimed that 5,000 households have availed benefits under the latest scheme in Kharar constituency.

SDM Kharar Gurmander Singh, Kurali chairman market committee Harish Rana, block president Navdeep Singh, block in-charge Anu Babbar and officials of various departments were also present at the camps.