Minister Arora opens state’s first dog sanctuary in Ludhiana

Cabinet minister for local government, industries and commerce, Sanjeev Arora, inaugurated Punjab’s first “Dog Sanctuary” in Haibowal dairy complex, on Sunday. Cabinet minister Sanjeev arora during the inauguration of dog sanctuary in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The initiative, aiming to reduce dog bite cases in the city, will ensure proper treatment to the stray dogs, said minister Arora, adding that the sanctuary has a capacity of keeping around 500 dogs. He added that this first sanctuary is a pilot project and more such sanctuaries would be established in the coming days.

Arora emphasised that with this inauguration, the poll promise made to the residents of the city has been fulfilled. Minister Arora said that the sanctuary will comply with all the directions/guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in context to stray dogs. “All the protocols/guidelines would be followed,” he added.

Emphasising on the importance of setting up a dog sanctuary, Arora highlighted that a case regarding the stray dogs is also being taken up in the Supreme court and the apex court might fix a penalty for the State for dog bite cases. “The sanctuary will reduce dog bite cases,” he added.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar, deputy mayor Prince Johar, Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, Sulbha Jindal, councillor Indu Munish Shah, among others were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

Minister Arora also appreciated the team led by social worker Dr Sulbha Jindal for joining hands with the authorities in this initiative. Arora stated that the State government is working for overall development of the State and people centric projects are being taken up to facilitate the residents at large.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Arora also directed the concerned officials to regularly monitor and expedite stray dog sterilisation in the city.