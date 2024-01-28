 Minister’s ‘objectionable video’: Jakhar writes to Punjab guv, seeks probe - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Minister’s ‘objectionable video’: Jakhar writes to Punjab guv, seeks probe

Minister’s ‘objectionable video’: Jakhar writes to Punjab guv, seeks probe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 28, 2024 06:24 AM IST

In the letter, Jakhar said these allegations are of a serious nature and involve transgressions on account of moral turpitude, and therefore warrant a time-bound and impartial investigation.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday wrote a letter to governor Banwarilal Purohit demanding a probe into allegations of an “objectionable video” against a minister of the state government.

In the letter, Jakhar said these allegations are of a serious nature and involve transgressions on account of moral turpitude, and therefore warrant a time-bound and impartial investigation.

He said the AAP government regime has lost all public faith in conducting a fair probe.

“Even in the earlier case of seemingly similar and distasteful allegations which included sexual misconduct with a minor against a cabinet minister, the chief minister had given him a clean chit immediately without any probe into the matter thereby putting all due legal and administrative processes on the back burner,” wrote Jakhar, demanding a time-monitored probe must be undertaken in the present case, and if the charges turn out to be authentic, action must follow, to restore public faith in administration.

