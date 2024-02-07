Minor among 3 dead in road mishap in Rohtak

Three persons, including a woman and her two-year-old son were killed when their car was hit by another car on the outskirts of Rohtak on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday. Industrial Model Township police station house officer Sushil Kumar said the incident took place when five persons were coming from Jhajjar and heading towards Hisar and suddenly a Swift car going towards Delhi jumped from the divider and hit their car (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Shallu, 24, her two-year-old son and car driver Devender, 26, all residents of Rohtak district.

The woman’s husband Sumit and their infant son sustained injuries and they are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rohtak. Moreover, the driver of the other car also received injuries.

Industrial Model Township police station house officer Sushil Kumar said the incident took place when five persons were coming from Jhajjar and heading towards Hisar and suddenly a swift car going towards Delhi jumped from the divider and hit their car.

“Three persons were killed on the spot and a man and his infant son sustained injuries. The incident occurred when Sumit along with his family was returning to his village Balyana in Rohtak from his in-laws house in Chimni village in Jhajjar. It happened near a dhaba on the Rohtak-Hisar road. The driver of the other car also received injuries. He was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” the SHO added.