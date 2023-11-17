close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minor girl among 2 dead as cab plunges into gorge in Rajouri

Minor girl among 2 dead as cab plunges into gorge in Rajouri

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 17, 2023 10:27 PM IST

A 12-year-old girl and a man died, and six others were injured when a cab veered off a road and plunged into a gorge in Rajouri's Thannamandi area.

A 12-year-old girl and a man died and six others were injured when a cab veered off a road and plunged into a 50-feet gorge in Rajouri’s Thannamandi area on Friday, officials said. The driver of the cab was among the injured.

The mangled remains of the cab in Rajouri on Friday. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the cab in Rajouri on Friday. (HT Photo)

Thannamandi station house officer (SHO) inspector Hilal Azhar said, “The vehicle, a Tata Sumo, was on its way to Shahdara Sharief from Rajouri when the accident happened around 12.15pm.”

The deceased were identified as Shazia Kouser and Mohammad Yasir, both from Bhangai. The injured passengers were evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment. The officer said rash driving seemed to be cause behind the accident.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Thannamandi police station, Azhar added.

