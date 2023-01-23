Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minor raped in moving car in Patiala, 2 held

Minor raped in moving car in Patiala, 2 held

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a moving car in Balbeda area of Patiala on Saturday night.

The police have arrested two persons, identified as Amandeep Singh Amni, 25, and Dalvir Singh Dalli, 30. After committing the crime, they dumped the girl outside her house in the night. The girl was rushed to the Rajindra Hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

The victim’s uncle said they thought that the girl had gone to play at the neighbour’s house.

Station house officer Harjinder Singh Dhillon said on the statements of the family, a case was registered against Amandeep Singh and Dalvir Singh, both cousins, who were later arrested.

He said the girl’s parents work as labourers while the accused belong to a landlord family.

Speaking to the protesting villagers and family members outside the hospital, SDM Ishmat Vijay Singh said strict action will be taken against the accused and the cost of the girl’s treatment will be borne by the government

The arrested accused will be produced in a court on Monday, said the police.

