News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mirwaiz allowed to go to New Delhi for ‘personal visit’: Anjuman

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 10, 2024 06:38 AM IST

The managing body of Jamia Masjid, Anjuman Auqaf, said in a statement that its president Mirwaz Umar Farooq was allowed by the administration to travel to New Delhi on Monday

Hurriyat leader and chief priest of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is in Delhi on a “personal visit” after he was allowed to travel by the authorities, Anjuman Auqaf said.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (HT File)
“Mirwaiz had conveyed the personal nature of his visit after which the authorities allowed him,” the statement said.

The body said that despite his release from house detention in September 2023, he is repeatedly being detained at his house especially on Fridays . “Mirwaiz will be back in a couple of weeks, God willing,” the statement added.

The chief priest was not allowed to offer Friday congregational prayers at the grand mosque in the old city after the Israel-Palestine conflict escalated.

The Friday prayers were allowed at the mosque from December 22 but Mirwaiz was not allowed to move out of his home on Fridays.

