Miscreants fire 10 shots outside vet’s house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Two unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire outside the house of a veterinary doctor in Jalandhar’s Santokpura area in the early hours of Saturday, police said. A CCTV grab of one of the accused opening fire outside the house of the veterinary doctor in Jalandhar on Saturday.

No one was injured.

The incident, which was recorded on CCTV cameras, occurred around 1.40 am while the doctor and his family were inside the house.

According to police, the footage shows two motorcycle-borne suspects approaching the house. One of them can be seen firing nearly 10 shots at the residence of Dr Yashpal, who is currently posted in Moga. His wife is also a doctor.

Meanwhile, the second accused filmed the incident on his mobile phone.

Bullet marks were spotted on the outer wall of the house, the main gate, and the doctor’s car parked outside.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said police teams reached the crime scene early on Saturday morning and took possession of the CCTV footage for a detailed investigation.

“In their statement, the family told police they had no rivalry with anyone and had not received any extortion calls,” Dhillon said.

The DCP said that they have gathered important clues and the accused behind the incident will be identified and arrested soon.

“We have also collected all technical and forensic evidence from the spot,” Dhillon said.