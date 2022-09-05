Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Miscreants smash car window, steal purse in Zirakpur

Miscreants smash car window, steal purse in Zirakpur

Published on Sep 05, 2022

Miscreants smashed the rear window of a car parked at a dhaba in Zirkapur and took away a woman’s purse kept inside.

When they came out after having tea, they saw the rear window of the car was smashed and a purse kept inside missing. The purse contained two mobiles, important documents, besides around ₹1,500.
When they came out after having tea, they saw the rear window of the car was smashed and a purse kept inside missing. The purse contained two mobiles, important documents, besides around 1,500. (HT PHOTO)
Miscreants smashed the rear window of a car parked at a dhaba in Zirkapur and took away a woman’s purse kept inside.

The incident took place around 6.45pm on Saturday.

Complainant Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Abohar, said he, along with his family, had come to chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh for some work on Saturday. While returning, the family decided to stop at Pappi dhaba on Patiala road for a cup of tea. They parked the car in the parking, where a security guard was also stationed.

When they came out after having tea, they saw the rear window of the car was smashed and a purse kept inside missing. The purse contained two mobiles, important documents, besides around 1,500.

The dhaba owner reportedly told him that the guard hadn’t seen anyone around the spot as he was getting another customer’s car parked.

Also, there was no closed-circuit television camera at the parking lot, the complainant stated.

Investigating officer Dharam Singh said, “We have registered a case against unidentified persons. There was no CCTV at the dhaba but cameras installed in the surrounding area will be checked.”

