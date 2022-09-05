Miscreants smash car window, steal purse in Zirakpur
Miscreants smashed the rear window of a car parked at a dhaba in Zirkapur and took away a woman’s purse kept inside.
Miscreants smashed the rear window of a car parked at a dhaba in Zirkapur and took away a woman’s purse kept inside.
The incident took place around 6.45pm on Saturday.
Complainant Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Abohar, said he, along with his family, had come to chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh for some work on Saturday. While returning, the family decided to stop at Pappi dhaba on Patiala road for a cup of tea. They parked the car in the parking, where a security guard was also stationed.
When they came out after having tea, they saw the rear window of the car was smashed and a purse kept inside missing. The purse contained two mobiles, important documents, besides around ₹1,500.
The dhaba owner reportedly told him that the guard hadn’t seen anyone around the spot as he was getting another customer’s car parked.
Also, there was no closed-circuit television camera at the parking lot, the complainant stated.
Investigating officer Dharam Singh said, “We have registered a case against unidentified persons. There was no CCTV at the dhaba but cameras installed in the surrounding area will be checked.”
-
Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway: Flyover construction begins in absence of service lanes, worsens traffic snarls
With the National Highways Authority of India beginning the construction of two flyovers on the Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway without creating service lanes, commuters are having a harrowing time navigating through this route. The flyovers of 800 metres each are to come up at two points – the McDonald's light points and the Singhpura Chowk, at a cost of Rs 45 crore. According to a vehicular survey, around 40,000 vehicles pass through the highway daily.
-
Panchkula, Mohali’s new Covid infections drop to single digit, Chandigarh still a concern
The daily Covid-19 infection tally dropped to single digits in Mohali and Panchkula on Sunday but there was no respite for Chandigarh. The tricity reported 49 cases in all on Sunday, a slight increase from 42 cases on Saturday. No Covid-related fatality was reported on the day. Of the total, Chandigarh has 34 cases, Mohali had six, and Panchkula had nine. In Mohali, three cases each were reported from Mohali and Kharar.
-
Ahead polls, student leaders seeking political mileage: PU on ongoing protests
Panjab University Campus Students' Council elections are proposed to be held in September-end, after a two-year hiatus. “Such situations are common enough. The committee appointed to look into the dharna is chaired by professor Deepti Gupta, dean, international students. When asked about the situation, professor Gupta said mild disagreement is common within large groups,” varsity said. It also said it was unfortunate that vested interests play a negative role under these circumstances.
-
PGIMER refuses to continue joint nuclear medicine course with Panjab University
Amid uncertainty over admissions at Panjab University's nuclear medicine programme, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has conveyed to the varsity that it will not renew the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for running the joint course. PU had so far been running its MSc nuclear medicine course in collaboration with PGIMER. As part of this, students in the second year of the course used to undergo training at PGIMER.
-
NABARD approves ₹11.22 cr for 5 bridges at Patiala ki Rao
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has approved Rs 11.22 crore for the construction of five bridges over Patiala ki Rao in and around Tanda-Koraran village. In a press release, Member of Parliament Manish Tewari said, “A fund of Rs 11.22 crore has been sanctioned by the Central government through NABARD for construction of five bridges on Rao of Patiala, which will help the rain-fed river. The construction of bridges will start soon.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics