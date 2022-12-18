Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing Ambala man found dead inside locked car

Missing Ambala man found dead inside locked car

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 05:23 AM IST

As per a missing person complaint filed by his father on Friday, the man had left home alone in his Delhi-registered Maruti Suzuki Baleno around noon, but didn’t return

Some locals spotted the man lying motionless in his car on Saturday morning and informed the Ambala police. (iStock)
Some locals spotted the man lying motionless in his car on Saturday morning and informed the Ambala police. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A day after a 27-year-old man went missing, his body was found in a locked car in Ambala City’s Prem Nagar area on Saturday, police said.

As per a missing person complaint filed by his father on Friday, the man had left home alone in his Delhi-registered Maruti Suzuki Baleno around noon, but didn’t return.

On Saturday morning, some locals spotted the man lying motionless in his car and informed the police.

The deceased was taken out from the locked car by breaking the window glass and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Ram Kumar, station in-charge, City police station, said an autopsy will be conducted on Sunday and further probe will be carried out accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out