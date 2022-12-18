Missing Ambala man found dead inside locked car

A day after a 27-year-old man went missing, his body was found in a locked car in Ambala City’s Prem Nagar area on Saturday, police said.

As per a missing person complaint filed by his father on Friday, the man had left home alone in his Delhi-registered Maruti Suzuki Baleno around noon, but didn’t return.

On Saturday morning, some locals spotted the man lying motionless in his car and informed the police.

The deceased was taken out from the locked car by breaking the window glass and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Ram Kumar, station in-charge, City police station, said an autopsy will be conducted on Sunday and further probe will be carried out accordingly.