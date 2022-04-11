Missing for six days, 9-year-old boy found murdered in Ludhiana

A nine-year-old boy, who had been missing for six days, was found dead in a vacant plot near Advanced Training Institute (ATI) on Gill Road on Sunday evening.

From the state of decomposition, police estimate that the victim, Pardeep Kumar of Daba Road, had died around three-four days ago. The victim’s father, Raja Ram, the father of the victim, said that his son had gone missing on April 4 under mysterious circumstances. “We searched for him on our own, but to no avail. On April 9, we filed a missing person’s complaint at the Shimlapuri police station.”

Inspector Kulwant Singh, Shimlapuri station house officer, said locals alerted the police after foul smell started emanating from the vacant plot. “We found the victim’s decomposed body, and Raja Ram identified him as his son.”

“As the body had decomposed, no injury marks were visible on the body. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for postmortem. Action will be taken after receiving the autopsy report.” Police are questioning locals as to whether they saw someone with the child.

The victim’s family have alleged that Pardeep was kidnapped and murdered. Joint commissioner of police (rural) Ravcharan Brar said a murder case has been lodged against unidentified accused. “We have found some clues in the case,”he said.