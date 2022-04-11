Missing for six days, 9-year-old boy found murdered in Ludhiana
A nine-year-old boy, who had been missing for six days, was found dead in a vacant plot near Advanced Training Institute (ATI) on Gill Road on Sunday evening.
From the state of decomposition, police estimate that the victim, Pardeep Kumar of Daba Road, had died around three-four days ago. The victim’s father, Raja Ram, the father of the victim, said that his son had gone missing on April 4 under mysterious circumstances. “We searched for him on our own, but to no avail. On April 9, we filed a missing person’s complaint at the Shimlapuri police station.”
Inspector Kulwant Singh, Shimlapuri station house officer, said locals alerted the police after foul smell started emanating from the vacant plot. “We found the victim’s decomposed body, and Raja Ram identified him as his son.”
“As the body had decomposed, no injury marks were visible on the body. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for postmortem. Action will be taken after receiving the autopsy report.” Police are questioning locals as to whether they saw someone with the child.
The victim’s family have alleged that Pardeep was kidnapped and murdered. Joint commissioner of police (rural) Ravcharan Brar said a murder case has been lodged against unidentified accused. “We have found some clues in the case,”he said.
-
Crane removed from Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway after 26 hours
A crane that caught fire on the airport-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway just before the Delhi airport's Terminal 3 on Saturday, holding commuters up in traffic for hours, was removed from the stretch on Sunday after 26 hours. The process led vehicles to pile up, resulting in crawling traffic for nearly two hours. Regular commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram said the stretch has always been a problem area.
-
Portion of private university’s under-construction building in Mohali collapses, 1 killed, five injured
A supervisor was killed and five workers injured after a portion of an under-construction building of Plaksha University in Sector 101, IT city, Mohali, collapsed around 11pm on Saturday. The deceased was identified as a machine supervisor at the construction site, 27, Honey Kumar. The injured labourers are Darshan Singh, Hakum Singh, Awadh, Prem Chand and Dev Lal. Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harbans Singh is conducting a probe into the incident.
-
JNU students clash over non-veg food in canteen
At least six students suffered injuries at Jawaharlal Nehru University after two groups from different outfits clashed over a hostel mess serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Sunday, according to the police and accounts by students from the two sides who also shared photos on social media. Chicken is served at the mess on Sundays for non-vegetarian students and paneer is on the menu for vegetarians.
-
New Delhi govt jobs portal set for launch in mid-July
The Delhi government is planning to launch Rozgar Bazaar 2.0, a platform to connect job seekers with job providers by mid-July, said officials in the know of the matter. The initiative is a key part of the Delhi government's ambitious target of creating two million jobs that it outlined in the annual budget for the fiscal 2022-23. The employment department and Delhi government's Skill and Entrepreneurship University are the primary agencies helming the project.
-
Private schools in UP given a free hand to hike fees, alleges Manish Sisodia
Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly giving a free hand to the private schools in the state to hike fees, and added that within 10 days of coming to power in Punjab, Sisodia's party has prohibited such a move. The BJP, however, rejected Sisodia's allegations, and said that Delhi cannot be compared with Uttar Pradesh.
