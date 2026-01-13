Missing saroops case: SIT visits SGPC offices in Amritsar, Chandigarh

A day after Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to cooperate with the Punjab government, members of the special investigation team (SIT) on Tuesday visited the gurdwara body’s head office in Amritsar and its sub-office in Chandigarh. Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the headquarters of SGPC in Amritsar. (HT File)

The SIT, probing the case of 328 missing sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, sought crucial records to expedite the investigation.

In Amritsar, the team led by Punjab AIG (vigilance) Jagatpreet Singh, along with DCP (investigation) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu and ADCP Harpal Singh, visited the SGPC headquarters within the Golden Temple complex.

“We met SGPC secretary Partap Singh to request relevant records. Following their request, we have submitted our requirements in writing. The officials have assured us the documents will be provided after consultation with SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami,” AIG Jagatpreet Singh told the media.

Simultaneously, a delegation led by SP (Patiala) Gurbans Singh visited the SGPC sub-office in Chandigarh, meeting secretary (education) Sukhmandar Singh and assistant secretary Lakhbir Singh. Bains confirmed that a formal letter seeking records had been received by the SGPC, pending the president’s approval.

On Monday, the acting jathedar directed the SGPC to assist the state government in a U-turn given the Sikh clergy’s previous stance that government interference was “not in the Panth’s interest”.

The missing saroops case, first exposed by the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) in 2020, has triggered a face-off between the AAP-led state government and the SGPC. While the SGPC initially termed the FIR an attack on its autonomy, chief minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the committee of using Akal Takht as a shield to protect corrupt officials.

The FIR, registered on December 7, includes charges of criminal breach of trust, forgery, and hurting religious sentiments under Sections 295, 295-A, 409, 465, and 120-B of the IPC. High-profile arrests, including former internal auditor Satinder Singh Kohli, have already been made in the case.