Missing youth’s body recovered from Karnal village pond

The body of a 20-year-old youth has been recovered from a pond at Kalheri village in Karnal district on Sunday.

The police have identified the deceased as Parveen Kumar, a resident of the same village, who had gone missing on Friday afternoon.

The family members of the deceased told the police that Parveen had left the house without informing anyone. When he did not come back, they carried out a search in the nearby village but did not find him after which they filed a police complaint.

On Sunday morning, the villagers spotted his slippers near a pond in the village. They recovered the body from the pond.

The family members suspected it to be a murder and demanded action against the accused.

Gharaunda police station in-charge Deepak Kumar said on the complaint of the family members, the police have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started the investigation.

He said the body has been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.

The family members of the deceased and villagers also held a protest and blocked the main road leading to the village. Following assurance of a fair investigation, they agreed to end the protest.