Mission Indus clean-up launched in Leh

In a landmark step towards preserving the lifeline of Ladakh, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, under the leadership its chairman and CEC advocate Tashi Gyalson on Tuesday launched the Singe Tsangspo Tsangde Lasgul – Mission Indus Clean-Up at Sindhu Ghat. Armed forces personnel cleaning up Indus river in Leh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He was joined by the chief secretary Dr Pawan Kotwal, executive councillors Ghulam Mehdi, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, and Stanzin Chosphel, alongside deputy commissioner Leh, Romil Singh Donk, Col AK Upadhayaya, Adm Comdt, station headquarters, Leh, and DIG KS Kas, ITBP, marking a rare moment of united resolve for Ladakh’s environment.

The event brought together a gathering of councillors, including Thiksay councillor, Stanzin Chosfail, and nominated Sanga councillor Konchok Tsepal, heads of religious and social organisations, presidents of trade and tourism bodies, senior officers from armed forces, paramilitary, and civil administration.

The event began with a solemn pledge in both English and Bhoti, emphasising the collective duty to safeguard the Indus River.

In his address, DC Romil Singh Donk called the Indus “the soul of India”, reminding the gathering of its role in nourishing civilisation for thousands of years. “This is our payback time and our responsibility is to keep it clean. This must be an everyday mission, not a one-day event,” he urged.

Army representative Col AK Upadhayaya reflected on the five elements of ancient Indian wisdom, of which water is one, and called for sustained action.

DIG KS Kas of ITBP echoed the same sentiment.

Chief secretary spoke about the profound legacy of the Indus Valley Civilisation, highlighting how the name “India” itself is derived from the ancient Sindhu (Indus) River. He emphasized the sacredness of the river and its vital place in our history and culture. Dr. Kotwal also drew attention to pressing issues such as poultry waste management, stressing the need for careful handling to protect the river’s health. He congratulated the CEC for initiating this visionary mission and urged everyone to maintain strong momentum in this important effort.

The launch also featured the inauguration of garbage collection vehicles donated under the CSR initiatives of CII Foundation and HDFC Bank Parivartan, and a thought-provoking skit by students of the University of Ladakh highlighting the dangers of indiscriminate waste dumping.

In his keynote address, CEC Tashi Gyalson stressed that the mission’s success depends on both individual responsibility and collective effort.

“We remain open to thoughtful suggestions that will strengthen this initiative. However, it is important to approach these efforts with respect and a constructive spirit, as this mission is a foundation on which we will build further progress,” he said, while extending special thanks to the ITBP for their dedicated involvement.

Urging urgency, the CEC called on everyone to honour the pledge made today. He concluded with a firm appeal for unity and cooperation, confident that with shared determination, restoring the Indus is well within reach.

Following the ceremonial launch, dignitaries and participants moved to the riverbanks to lead the cleaning efforts.

As part of the campaign, similar cleanliness drives will be organised simultaneously in every Subdivision of Leh district under the leadership of the respective SDMs and Goba, ensuring that the spirit of Singe Tsangspo Tsangde Lasgul resonates at the grassroots level.