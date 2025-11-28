Mission zero outages: PSPCL rolls out 65cr upgrade to boost power network in city

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has launched a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade across the city at an estimated cost of ₹64.57 crore. The initiative, part of the state government’s ambitious Mission Zero Outages programme, aims to reduce power disruptions and provide residents with uninterrupted electricity. The upgrades are part of a wider power line “makeover project” announced by power minister Sanjeev Arora in September. (HT File)

Officials said the project includes over 871 development works to be completed by February 2026. Key components of the upgrade include bifurcation of 79 feeder lines at ₹25.23 crore, enhancement of load capacity of 660 existing transformers at ₹34.17 crore, and installation of 132 new transformers at ₹5.14 crore.

The upgrades are part of a wider power line “makeover project” announced by power minister Sanjeev Arora in September, who noted that improving electricity infrastructure had been a recurring demand from citizens during by-election meetings. “These works are designed not only to reduce outages but also to improve public safety and the overall aesthetics of the city,” Arora said.

Senior PSPCL officials said that most of these works were initiated after the paddy season ended on September 30, when electricity demand is relatively low, ensuring minimal disruption to consumers.

Chief engineer Jagdev Hans said the initiative addresses long-standing problems in the city’s electricity network, including transformer failures, overloaded feeders and old wiring in crowded areas.

“By upgrading these components, we expect fewer power interruptions and a reliable round-the-clock