Mitra relieved from Chandigarh MC chief post, DC takes charge

A day after the three-year tenure of municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra ended, the UT administration issued her relieving orders on Friday. Anindita Mitra, a 2007-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of the Punjab cadre, had joined as MC commissioner on August 23, 2021, for a three-year term, becoming the first regular IAS officer from Punjab to serve in the position. (HT Photo)

Subsequently, the charge was handed over to deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh until further notice.

According to the orders, the UT administration has also granted her earned leave of 22 days from August 23 to September 13 before she returns to her parent cadre in Punjab. As per the central department of personnel and training orders, dated November 15, 2022, an officer can avail of up to 60 days of leave before joining their parent cadre.

She also served as the CEO of Chandigarh Smart City Limited, established to implement smart city projects.