Mitti Kala board chairman dies in road mishap

Chairman of Haryana Mitti Kala board Ishwar Malwal was killed in a road mishap near Rohtak’s Meham on Saturday. The incident took place when Ishwar Malwal was coming from Gohana side in his car, and it rammed into a truck coming from opposite side on the wrong side of the road near Meham in Rohtak. Ishwar Malwal’s body was sent to Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for an autopsy. (HT File)

On July 5, 2023, Malwal, a resident of Hisar was appointed as chairman of the Haryana Mitti Kala board. He was considered close to cabinet minister Ranbir Gangwa. In a post on X (formerly twitter), Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over his demise and paid condolences.

Ishwar Malwal’s body was sent to Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for an autopsy. A spokesperson of Rohtak police said that they are investigating the mishap, adding the truck driver has fled the spot. Till filing the copy, no FIR was registered.