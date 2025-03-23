Menu Explore
Mitti Kala board chairman dies in road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 23, 2025 08:02 AM IST

On July 5, 2023, Malwal, a resident of Hisar was appointed as chairman of the Haryana Mitti Kala board. He was considered close to cabinet minister Ranbir Gangwa.

Chairman of Haryana Mitti Kala board Ishwar Malwal was killed in a road mishap near Rohtak’s Meham on Saturday. The incident took place when Ishwar Malwal was coming from Gohana side in his car, and it rammed into a truck coming from opposite side on the wrong side of the road near Meham in Rohtak.

Ishwar Malwal’s body was sent to Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for an autopsy. (HT File)
Ishwar Malwal's body was sent to Rohtak's Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for an autopsy.

On July 5, 2023, Malwal, a resident of Hisar was appointed as chairman of the Haryana Mitti Kala board. He was considered close to cabinet minister Ranbir Gangwa. In a post on X (formerly twitter), Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over his demise and paid condolences.

Ishwar Malwal’s body was sent to Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for an autopsy. A spokesperson of Rohtak police said that they are investigating the mishap, adding the truck driver has fled the spot. Till filing the copy, no FIR was registered.

