MLA demands VB inquiry into fee charged by Panchkula MC for hoardings

The district MLA Chander Mohan has called for a vigilance inquiry into the Panchkula municipal corporation’s (MCs) finances, specifically targeting the revenue generated from advertising hoardings. Mohan claims the MC is under-reporting its income from hoardings primarily used for BJP leaders’ advertisements, such as birthday wishes and party promotions. Councillor Akshay Deep Chaudhary from Ward Number 17, while challenging the reality of the MC’s cleanliness drive, showed pictures to the House depicting the pathetic sanitation conditions. (HT Photo for representation)

During a general house meeting on Monday, MLA Mohan raised the issue of hoardings, claiming they were filled with advertisements for BJP leaders. He questioned MC commissioner RK Singh about the fee charged for such hoardings and the total income generated from these advertisements.

A concerned MC officer reported that the corporation had received an income of approximately ₹1.1 crore. In response, MLA Mohan stated that the advertisement rates were very high compared to the income generated. He demanded a vigilance inquiry into the matter, although the commissioner assured him that the criteria for advertisements and the total income generated would be provided to him by Tuesday.

Councillor challenges MC cleanliness claims

Councillor Akshay Deep Chaudhary from Ward Number 17, while challenging the reality of the MC’s cleanliness drive, showed pictures to the House depicting the pathetic sanitation conditions. He stated that garbage was scattered throughout the city. Despite the corporation’s tall claims, stray cattle were seen roaming in various places, particularly in Sector 25.

Chaudhary also raised the issue of the Jhuriwala dumping ground. He pointed out that the Panchkula MC had already been fined ₹10 crore by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), yet the material recovery facility (MRF) at village Jhuriwala continued to pose problems. Despite the claims of daily garbage recovery, three-to-four-day-old garbage was often found lying there.

An area councillor requested the house to make paid parking in Sectors 8, 9, and 10 free, citing a pending recovery of approximately ₹1.5 crore against the contractor. He argued that a free parking facility should be provided to customers.

Usha Rani from Ward Number 7 requested the MC to regularise Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony. She noted that while residents of these areas are used for votes during election times, basic amenities are missing, with damaged roads, and missing or broken street lights.

Respite for vendors until Diwali

During the discussion, the encroachment by shopkeepers was also raised by councillor Pankaj from Ward Number 6. He alleged that no action was being taken against “big fishes” and only small-time vendors were being harassed. The commissioner assured him of action and directed the staff not to take action against illegal vendors until the festival of Diwali.