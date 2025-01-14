Menu Explore
MLA Sukhi summoned by Punjab speaker on Feb 11: Govt in HC

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 14, 2025 07:16 AM IST

During the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL), the Punjab government apprised the court that the MLA has been asked to appear in the Vidhan Sabha by the speaker on February 11 to present his side

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea seeking disqualification of MLA Dr Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi, who defected from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in August last year.

Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi (HT File)
During the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL), the Punjab government apprised the court that the MLA has been asked to appear in the Vidhan Sabha by the speaker on February 11 to present his side. The complaint against Sukhi was filed by advocate HC Arora.

Dr Sukhi, an ear-nose-throat (ENT) specialist, was first elected as MLA in 2017 from the Banga seat in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. He was again elected in 2022 elections on a SAD ticket. He joined the AAP in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on August 14.

In the PIL, the petitioner sought that the assembly speaker be asked to decide on a representation given by him on September 4, 2024, seeking disqualification of Dr Sukhi and stopping his salary and allowance in view of his defection. According to Arora, Dr Sukhi has attracted disqualification under provisions of the Punjab Legislative Assembly (disqualification of members on the grounds of defection) Rules, 2020.

