Seven mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 05, 2023 11:37 PM IST

Kamajit Singh, assistant Ludhiana Central Jail superintendent, said the staff conducted special checking in the jail, during which they recovered seven mobile phones lying abandoned

Ludhiana division number 7 police lodged an FIR against unidentified inmates after recovering seven mobile phones from the central jail. (HT File Photo)
The division number 7 police lodged an FIR against unidentified inmates in the matter.

Kamajit Singh, assistant jail superintendent, said that the staff conducted special checking in the jail. During the checking, they recovered seven mobile phones lying abandoned.

ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act has been lodged against unidentified accused.

