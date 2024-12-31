Mock drill tests readiness at south Kashmir railway stations

The police on Tuesday conducted a mock drill at railway stations and tunnels in south Kashmir ahead of the launch of first Srinagar-Delhi train service, which is likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January. Joint security forces conduct a mock drill at Qazigund railway station in Anantnag district of J&K on Tuesday. (PTI)

Though a railway link was already started in Kashmir around 16 years ago, it was stand-alone in the Valley. This is the first time a railway network from Kashmir will be directly connected with the country. Though a railway link was already started in Kashmir around 16 years ago, it was stand-alone in the Valley, this is the first time a railway network will be directly connected with the national network.

Earlier, the train used to run between Baramulla in Kashmir and Sangaldan in Jammu province. Now, with all tunnels and stretches complete, the rail will run between the summer capital of Srinagar and other parts of the country.

“For us this is a big occasion and historical moment, so a mock drill was conducted at Qazigund railway station and other places. We will be conducting more mock drills in coming days,” said a senior police officer in Kulgam. “The mock drill was part of the security and safety of railway lines, stations and tunnels,” he added.

The locals and business community are very upbeat over the start of the rail link between Delhi and Srinagar, even people associated with the horticulture sector say that this can turn around our fruit industry.

“We hope that this train link will give a boost to trade and tourism activities of Kashmir,” said Fayaz Ahmad, who deals in Kashmir Arts in Srinagar.

The fruit growers are also hoping the train services will be beneficial for Kashmir’s biggest economic contributor- Horticulture. “Now we can send our produce directly from our mandies to Delhi and other destinations. Not only freight will be reduced but will save our time. We have been eagerly waiting for the completion of the railway network in Kashmir,” said Adil Malik, who owns a kiosk at Asia’s second largest fruit mandi at Sopore.

Earlier, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla rail link was finished.

“Historic milestone, final trackwork on Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla rail link is complete. The blastless trackwork for 3.2-km long tunnel T-33, located at the foothills of the Shri Mata Vishnu Devi Shrine and connecting Katra to Reasi was completed today at 2:00 hours,” he wrote on X.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train between Delhi to Srinagar will take 13 hours to complete the journey and will stop at six places. It will be the first direct train between Delhi and Srinagar. This train will pass through picturesque destinations and the world’s highest bridge on Chenab.

Two days ago, a load test with freight train and trucks on the Anji Khad cable-stayed bridge and the track was also done safely.

The Baramulla Qazigund railway track was opened in 2009 and train started running within Kashmir for the first time in the history. Four years later, the train was extended till Banihal after completion of a tunnel between Qazigund in Kashmir and Banihal in Jammu. A year later Udhampur to Katra link was thrown open and in 2023, Banihal to Sangaldan link was also opened. Currently the trains run between Baramulla to Sangaldan. The foundation of the railway project in Kashmir was laid in 1995 and took around three decades to complete the project.

The Indian railways has now created a separate division for J&K railways and the division will be inaugurated in the first week of January.