 Model code of conduct: Punjab ranks fourth in country with seizures worth ₹609 crore
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Model code of conduct: Punjab ranks fourth in country with seizures worth 609 crore

ByHT Correspondent
May 05, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Chandigarh : Punjab has become the fourth top state in the country in terms of seizures during the model code of conduct. Enforcement agencies in the state have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and ‘freebies’ worth 609.38 crore since March 1. Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are ranked higher than Punjab on the list, said Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C.

He said the seizures since March 1 include cash amounting to 11.2 crore, 27.95 lakh litres of liquor valued at 18 crore, drugs valued at 563.53 crore, precious metals worth 14.94 crore and freebies valued at 1.69 crore, summing up to 609.38 crore.

He said 24 enforcement agencies were actively operating in the state. Since the enforcement of the model code of conduct on March 16 for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, total seizure by all agencies has reached 514.81 crore.

Punjab Police have made highest seizures in the state amounting to 404.2 crore, followed by the Border Security Force 23 crore, income tax department 9.28 crore, state excise department 8.29 crore, state goods and service tax department 5 crore, customs department 4.37 crore, and Narcotics Control Bureau 2.54 crores.

Among the districts, Jalandhar topped the list with total seizures worth 141.25 crore, followed by Amritsar with 93.96 crore, Tarn Taran 59.55 crore, Ferozepur 54.58 crore and Fazilka 42.1 crore, he said.

Other districts with significant seizures include Ludhiana 27.86 crore, Pathankot 21.4 crore, Sangrur 11.7 crore, Gurdaspur 10.75 crore, Patiala 7.29 crore, Barnala 7.2 crore and Moga 6.73 crore.

Chandigarh
Live Score
