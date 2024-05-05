Model code of conduct: Punjab ranks fourth in country with seizures worth 609 crore

Chandigarh : Punjab has become the fourth top state in the country in terms of seizures during the model code of conduct. Enforcement agencies in the state have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and ‘freebies’ worth ₹609.38 crore since March 1. Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are ranked higher than Punjab on the list, said Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C. Punjab has become the fourth top state in the country in terms of seizures during the model code of conduct

He said the seizures since March 1 include cash amounting to ₹11.2 crore, 27.95 lakh litres of liquor valued at ₹18 crore, drugs valued at ₹563.53 crore, precious metals worth ₹14.94 crore and freebies valued at ₹1.69 crore, summing up to ₹609.38 crore.

He said 24 enforcement agencies were actively operating in the state. Since the enforcement of the model code of conduct on March 16 for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, total seizure by all agencies has reached ₹514.81 crore.

Punjab Police have made highest seizures in the state amounting to ₹404.2 crore, followed by the Border Security Force ₹23 crore, income tax department ₹ 9.28 crore, state excise department ₹8.29 crore, state goods and service tax department ₹5 crore, customs department ₹4.37 crore, and Narcotics Control Bureau ₹ 2.54 crores.

Among the districts, Jalandhar topped the list with total seizures worth ₹141.25 crore, followed by Amritsar with ₹93.96 crore, Tarn Taran ₹59.55 crore, Ferozepur ₹54.58 crore and Fazilka ₹42.1 crore, he said.

Other districts with significant seizures include Ludhiana ₹27.86 crore, Pathankot ₹21.4 crore, Sangrur ₹11.7 crore, Gurdaspur ₹10.75 crore, Patiala ₹7.29 crore, Barnala ₹7.2 crore and Moga ₹6.73 crore.