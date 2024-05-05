Modi a capable leader, says Jai Ram Thakur

Former Himachal chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said, “Today we have a capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is a matter of good fortune and pride for us.” Former Himachal chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur addressed a Panna Pramukh conference at Nalagarh in Solan district. (HT Photo)

He was addressing a Panna Pramukh conference at Nalagarh in Solan district. He said the trust of the country and the world on Narendra Modi is because of the work done by him. “PM Modi resolved the issues that had been going on in the country since the time of independence. The demands and expectations of decades were fulfilled during Modi’s tenure. Be it the 500-year-old Ram Temple issue or Article 370. We are among those fortunate people who saw the consecration of Ram Lala in the Ram temple with our own eyes,” he added.

Thakur said, “All this was possible today with your one vote. You strengthened Narendra Modi and he strengthened us, our country and society. To continue this pace of development, we have to spread lotus on all the seats of Himachal.”

Attacking chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Leader of Opposition said an anti-development government is running in the state. “The Congress government does not have a majority. To save the government, the speaker expelled 15 BJP MLAs. This government has survived by violating democratic values, which is not going to last much longer. Today the Chief Minister is making wild allegations against our leaders. If he has facts then he should present them to the public. But they have no facts, but only lies,” he said.

He said the Congress closed thousands of institutions in the state. “They talked about providing jobs and as soon as he came into government, 11 thousand people were fired from their jobs without paying their salaries for one year. The people of the state are ready to answer for all the actions of the Congress,” Thakur added.