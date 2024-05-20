Modi govt is a threat to country: Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

Congress’ Patiala candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi on Sunday campaigned in Dera Bassi and Zirakpur, where he launched an attack on the central government, terming it “a butcher of democracy”. Congress’ Patiala candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi during a public gathering in Dera Bassi on Sunday. (HT photo)

He also warned people not to fall into BJP’s trap, citing that the central government did least development works in 10 years.

He said the Union government propagated its supremacy over Pakistan and China, besides trying to divide people on the basis of caste and religion whenever questioned about the falling GDP or increasing unemployment in the country.

“Do not get carried away by the tears of the BJP leaders or by their fake promises, as they will not work for the welfare of the public but will only divide people to maintain their vote bank. Whenever the central government got exposed, it controlled the narrative and shifted focus somewhere else by misusing central agencies and media. The Congress will work for your welfare and only the oldest national party can save the country’s democratic set up,” Gandhi said.

He was accompanied by party’s Dera Bassi halqa in-charge Deepinder Singh Dhillon and other local Congress leaders, including Zirakpur MC president Udayvir Singh Dhillon, councillors and sarpanches.

Gandhi visited Chatt, Dayalpura, Nabha, Bhabat, Lohgarh, Dhakoli, Peer Muchalla and Baltana as part of his campaign.

He said the BJP government needed to be ousted as it was anti-farmer/laborer and anti-national.

“The Modi government at the Centre is a threat to the country. Instead of taking the country forward, this government is pushing the country’s economy backward,” he added.

Gandhi also blamed the AAP government for betraying residents of Punjab by not delivering on its poll promises. “The AAP has disappointed people by making fake promises. Punjab is in debt and this will continue if the AAP remains in power in the state,” he claimed.

Talking about his priorities, Gandhi said he will work towards strengthening health and education sectors.