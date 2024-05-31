Modi, Shah know Tandon is losing that’s why didn’t campaign for him in Chandigarh: Tewari

Congress candidate Manish Tewari on Thursday said after coming to know about BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon’s defeat from Chandigarh, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah cancelled their visit to Chandigarh. Congress candidate Manish Tewari during a press conference at Chandigarh Press Club on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Tewari pointed out that for the last few elections, the BJP had made it a point that Modi or Shah compulsorily campaign in the city for their party’s candidate.

However, he said, he learnt that both senior BJP leaders cancelled their tour at the last minute as they did not want to be seen as campaigning for someone who was losing badly by a margin of over one lakh votes.

Tewari also lambasted BJP leader Piyush Goyal for saying he (Tewari) did not vote in 2019.

“I very much voted in 2019 and I will very much vote in 2024 also,” he asserted.

The senior Congress leader maintained that the BJP had scored a big “zero” on performance. “Even the most incompetent student scores a few marks, but the BJP scored just a big zero,” he remarked, while referring to BJP’s achievements with regard to its manifesto.

High drama was witnessed after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate, Ritu Singh, gatecrashed Tewari’s press conference, accusing the Congress of failing to address a number of issues when the UPA government was in power at the Centre.

She questioned Tewari that while he accused the BJP of doing nothing, what did the Congress do in 10 years prior to that? She also asked him to accompany her to places like Maloya where people suffer from skin ailments. She accused him of displaying double standards by collaborating with the AAP and playing with voters’ feelings, as in Punjab both the parties are against each other.

Tewari retorted by saying that it was the BJP, who was answerable for the city’s deterioration in the last 10 years, not his party.

Tewari said although it was abundantly clear that Singh gatecrashed into the conference at the behest of BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon who already ran away from the debate, he still welcomed her to listen to her point of view.

The senior Congress leader said, “While I welcome her to my press conference, she should have rather gatecrashed the BJP’s press conference as it is the BJP that has to answer for 10 years during which it was in power and not the Congress.”

Later, Singh also reached the press conference of BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon at Sector 22, but he ignored her. While talking to media, she lambasted both the BJP and the Congress for “not doing anything for the city”