Modi, Shah rallies to lead BJP’s campaign in Punjab

Chandigarh : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Anurag Thakur are on the list of BJP’s 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, which will vote on June 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Anurag Thakur are on the list of BJP’s 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, which will vote on June 1.

Other leaders who are part of the list submitted to chief election commissioner on Monday include Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Hema Malini, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Krishan.

The other star campaigners are Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Sudan Singh, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, Tarun Chug, Smriti Irini, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Puri, Som Parkash, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh, Vijay Rupani, Narinder Singh Raina, Capt Amarinder Singh, Manohar Lal Khattar, Manoranjan Kalia, Charanjit Singh Atwal, former Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, Avinash Rai Khanna, Harjit Grewal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Shwait Malik, Kewal Dhillon, Vijay Sampla, Jangi Lal Mahajan, Manpreet Badal, Fatehjang Bajwa, Ashwani Sekri, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Priti Sapru and Manthri Srinivasulu.