Modi, Shah visits signal BJP’s Punjab push ahead of assembly polls

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit Dera Ballan in Jalandhar on February 1 for Guru Ravidas Jayanti and Union home minister Amit Shah slated to address a farmers’ rally in Moga on February 22, the BJP has signalled an aggressive political push in Punjab just a year ahead of assembly elections. Dera Ballan, situated 18 km from Jalandhar, is considered to have strong political clout in the Doaba region. (HT Photo)

Political observers said that the PM’s visit to Jalandhar’s Dera Sachkhand Ballan, considered to be the religious epicentre of the Ravidassia community, and Shah’s rally in Moga are a clear indication of the saffron party’s intent to expand its political footprint in the state.

The PM’s visit comes close on the heels of the Centre awarding the Padma Shri to Dera Ballan head Sant Niranjan Das ahead of Republic Day.

The dera draws its strength from its large Dalit following, a significant vote bank in the state. Dalits constitute 32% of Punjab’s population—the highest among all states, and nearly 45% of the Dalit population is concentrated in the Doaba region, which sends 23 representatives to the 117-member state assembly. As per political experts, even though the dera has never made its political tilt public, it holds sway over 19 seats in the Doaba region.

With speculation over a possible alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rife, the political observers in the state believe that these events underline the party’s preparedness to contest the upcoming assembly polls with renewed vigour, irrespective of alliance dynamics.

“Modi’s visit to Dera Ballan carries strong political undertones, aimed at making inroads into Punjab’s Dalit vote bank. Punjab has the highest proportion of Dalit population among Indian states, and the Ravidassia community plays a decisive role in electoral outcomes,” a political observer said, pleading anonymity.

On the other hand, Shah’s proposed farmers’ rally, where the BJP is reportedly aiming to mobilise nearly one lakh farmers, is being seen as an outreach to the agrarian community, largely dominated by Jat Sikhs.

State general secretary (organisation) of the party, Manthri Srinivasulu, is learnt to have already given the task of managing the gathering to the district and block level workers.

The Punjab leaders on Friday also held a series of meetings regarding both these events.

“The party is sensing a positive response from the public. Back-to-back visits by the Prime Minister and the home minister in a month clearly reflect that the party has decided to focus on Punjab,” said a former BJP minister, who was at the meetings held regarding these events.

Notably, Modi’s scheduled visit to Dera Ballan has already intensified political activity in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government on Thursday announced that it has procured nearly 10 acres of land near the Dera to establish ‘Sri Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyayan Centre’. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday said that the Punjab government will launch a year-long series of state-level programmes from February 1 to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

Meanwhile, the party leaders, who did not wish to be named, said that there are plans to hold a separate youth-focused rally in June, which is likely to be addressed by national president Nitin Nabin.

State party chief Sunil Jakhar admitted that both these visits will not only boost the morale of the party’s rank and file.

“Punjab is looking towards the Prime Minister. While the home minister’s visit can be political, the Prime Minister visiting Dera Ballan on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti clearly shows his love for Punjab and its people. It is a continuation of what the Prime Minister has given to the entire Punjab with the opening of the Kartarpur corridor. Both these visits will usher a new energy among Punjabis,” Jakhar said.