Moga ASI held for supplying drugs to Faridkot jail inmates
FARIDKOT: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police posted at Moga was on Wednesday arrested for supplying drugs to two inmates at Faridkot jail on their return from a court hearing.
The accused has been identified as ASI Raj Singh of Moga. The police have also booked two jail inmates Vikram Singh of Talwandi Bhai and Rawel Singh of Samalsar in the Moga district.
Investigation officer Sukhdev Singh said a complaint was filed by the assistant jail superintendent that 50 grams of intoxicant powder was recovered from the possession of Vikram and Rawel during their checking on the entrance gate of the jail.
“Moga police had taken both from the jail for their appearance in the local court in a case. When they returned, intoxicating powder was recovered during their frisking by Faridkot jail officials. During interrogation, they confessed that ASI Raj Singh handed over the drug to them on the bus when they were returning back to jail after the court hearing. They said one of their friends had given the package to ASI. We have arrested Raj Singh and further investigation is under process,” the investigation officer added. A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Faridkot city police station.
-
Free entry at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort from August 5 to 15
Entry to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other monuments of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free from August 5 to August 15, said Superintending Archaeologist for Agra Circle of Archeological Survey of India, Raj Kumar Patel. He said this was done on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.
-
Mann gives nod for reducing PPSC members from 10 to 5
Chandigarh: In an austerity measure, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday approved reduction of members of the Punjab Public Service Commission from the existing 10 to five. The CM said salaries, perks and other emoluments of these 10 members are putting an undue burden on the state exchequer. The CM said keeping in view these issues, it has been decided that the existing number of these members will be halved.
-
Punjab CM advises MLAs against ‘raids’ on govt institutions
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the party MLAs to proactively focus on development works and issues of public importance without disturbing the balance between executive and legislative. The CM's advice to the AAP MLAs came just days after health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra's humiliation of Baba Farid varsity vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, who later resigned from his post, drew widespread flak. Mann's meetings with the MLAs lasted five hours.
-
NHAI starts repair of service lanes in Jagraon
The National Highway Authority of India has started repairing service lanes and national highways in Ludhiana's Jagraon sub-division. Sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Hira said the administration had been for the past year constantly taking up the issue of repairing the service lanes and making the road motorable with NHAI. He also pointed out that NHAI had blacklisted the concessionaire of this particular highway which failed to maintain service lanes.
-
Vijay Yadav beats all odds, wins Judo bronze at C’wealth Games
With Vijay Kumar Yadav, the Judo bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games' deep passion for sports, Vijay defeated poverty and the lack of facilities to achieve his goal. His father Dasharath Yadav, 62, is a marginal farmer. Ajai Yadav is the elder brother of Vijay. He said that Vijay completed his elementary education at a government primary school in the village. After that Vijay went to Saharanpur for Judo training where he stayed up to 2016.
