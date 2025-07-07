Moga doc attack case: 3 operatives of Landa gang held

In a major breakthrough, Moga police, along with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Counter-Intelligence, foiled a targeted killing plot planned by Canada-based gangster Lakhvir Singh alias Landa Harike and arrested three key operatives on Sunday. The DGP stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of gangster Lakhvir Singh to eliminate Moga-based Dr Aniljit Kamboj. (HT File)

“In a major breakthrough, @MogaPolice, in a joint operation with Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) & Counter Intelligence, foils a target killing plot orchestrated by #Canada-based Gangster Lakhvir Singh @ Landa Harike and apprehends three key operatives,” director general of police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

The DGP stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of gangster Lakhvir Singh to eliminate Moga-based Dr Aniljit Kamboj.

The police have not revealed the identities of the arrested criminals.

As per the Punjab Police, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Fatehgarh Panjtoor in Moga district.

“Further investigation is underway to trace the module’s forward and backward linkages,” stated the official police communication.

Police have recovered 2 pistols (.30 bore) with 10 live cartridges, 1 pistol (.32 bore) with 3 live cartridges and 1 car from the possession of the accused.

“During a police operation, an exchange of fire took place between the police and the accused, in which the accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs. They have been shifted to civil hospital for treatment,” the DGP said.