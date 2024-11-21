Moga: Gangster tries to escape police custody, gets shot

A gangster sustained bullet injuries after police opened fire at him when he tried to flee from their custody in Moga on Thursday. Sunil Kumar alias Baba undergoing treatment at Moga hospital. (HT Photo)

The accused Sunil Kumar alias Baba was arrested by Moga police from Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. He was brought to a locality in Moga city for the recovery of a weapon on Thursday morning. However, the gangster took possession of the concealed weapon and opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, Moga police also opened fire, and the gangster was shot in the leg. He was rushed to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

As many as 18 FIRs have been registered against Sunil at various police stations in the state.

Moga senior superintendent of police Ajay Gandhi said that Sunil Kumar said, “He was booked for attempt to murder after attacking two brothers on November 15. During interrogation, Sunil revealed that he had hidden a weapon in an abandoned place at Landeke in Moga. A team of crime investigation agency (CIA) of Moga police took him to that place for recovery of the weapon. But the accused opened fire from a .32 bore pistol after taking possession of the hidden weapon and attempted to flee from their custody. In response, the CIA team also opened fire and the accused was shot in the leg. Fortunately, there was no harm to the cops. Police recovered a .32 bore pistol and 20 cartridges from the place,” he added.