Moga man held for faking attack to get arms licence
Two days after the firing incident at Bambiha Bhai village in Moga district, the district police probe on Wednesday found that a landlord had faked an attack on himself by opening fire at his residence and used the name of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in the wake of Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing, to get an arms licence. The police have arrested three persons and recovered weapons used by them to show a fake attack.
The arrested persons were identified as landlord Tarlochan Singh of Bambiha Bhai village in Moga, Kulwinder Singh of Bargari in Faridkot district and Sukhwant Singh of Chida village in Moga. Police have also recovered a .32 bore revolver, a 315 bore country-made pistol and nine cartridges from their possession. While police have also nominated Jagmeet Singh of Sadiq in Faridkot district, for providing the country-made pistol.
Tarlochan Singh in his complaint to the police had stated that the firing incident took place at 3.45 am when a group of men opened fire outside his house. He claimed that he saw around three people fleeing later. He claimed that the miscreants fired at least four rounds with the bullets hitting the gate and some other spots. He further claimed that on May 2, he got a WhatsApp call from a person reportedly at the behest of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, demanding a sum of ₹5 lakh. But he did not pay any heed to the threat. Goldy Brar, who is a key conspirator in Moose Wala’s murder, is an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi.
Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurrana said that the firing incident case has been traced and it was a fake attack. “The complainant himself opened fire at his residence with the help of two other persons to get a weapons licence. He used gangster Goldy Brar’s name to expedite the assessment process for licence,” he said.
During investigation, it was found that Tarlochan had already applied for the weapons licence and he planned the attack to get the licence. He procured licenced weapons from his friend Kulwinder Singh and an illegal weapon was brought by Sukhwant. Further, it was found that Sukhwant had procured the illegal country-made weapon from Jagmeet, who is facing three cases, including an attempt to murder case. Police parties are conducting raids to nab him,” he added.
