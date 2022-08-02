Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a ‘mastermind’ in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case.

The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi’s transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.

Faridkot police had also filed an application in the Malout court seeking Bishnoi’s remand in an attempt to murder case in 2020. He was brought to Moga and produced in the court on Monday afternoon amid tight security.

The Moga police claim that Bishnoi took a contract to kill the Jatinder Kumar alias Neela, who is brother of Moga deputy mayor Ashok Dhamija. On directions of Bishnoi, Canada-based Goldy Brar sent two shooters Jodhajit Singh and Monu Dagar, also an accused in Moose Wala’s muder case, to kill Neela.

“But they tried to kill Pratham Dhamija as they mistook him for his uncle Jatinder as the two have a similar appearance. Pratham escaped as the assailant’s pistol got jammed and he could fire only one bullet that hit the victim in the foot. Pratham’s father Sunil Dhamija was also injured,” a police official said. Neela is also facing a number of criminal cases and is part of Bishnoi’s rival gang.

Dagar was arrested and since then has been languishing in Faridkot jail. He was recently brought on production warrants in Moose Wala’s murder case. Police claim Dagar provided two shooters to kill the singer.

Goldy Brar is also a mastermind in Moose Wala’s killing and gave real-time instructions to the shooters and persons involved in the crime, according to the police.

Moga senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana said the probe has revealed that Goldy Brar gave directions to shooters of Bishnoi gang to kill Neela, for which Bishnoi will be questioned.

Bishnoi was brought to Punjab on June 15 on transit remand in Moose Wala’s murder case from Delhi, where he was lodged in the Tihar jail. A Mansa court on June 27 handed him over to Amritsar City police to probe the murder of Kandowalia, who was gunned down at a private hospital in the city last year. Later, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar police took him on remand in different cases.

Meanwhile, Punjab police have failed to trace the sixth shooter, Deepak Mundi, who was part of Haryana module of the shooters involved in the killing of Moose Wala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON