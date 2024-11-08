Menu Explore
Moga police nab 2 with illegal weapons

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Nov 08, 2024 08:36 AM IST

The police recovered two .32 bore country-made pistols, one .30 bore country-made pistol and a .315 bore country-made pistol along with six cartridges from the duo

The Moga police on Thursday arrested two persons after four illegal country-made weapons were recovered from their possession.

The arrested duo in Moga on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The arrested duo in Moga on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Kulwant Singh of Minian village in Moga and Khushpreet Singh of Talwandi Bhai in Ferozpepur.

The police recovered two .32 bore country-made pistols, one .30 bore country-made pistol and a .315 bore country-made pistol along with six cartridges from the arrested duo.

Moga superintendent of police Bal Krishan Singla said after getting a tip off that two suspicious persons were roaming in the area, the police team intercepted them at the bus stop in Matani village.

“The duo was arrested after four illegal country-made weapons and six cartridges were recovered from their possession. We are interrogating them and trying to find out how they acquired possession of the illegal weapons,” the SP added.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Ajitwal police station in Moga.

