 Moga teen caught with six pistols in Panchkula
Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Moga teen caught with six pistols in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 25, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Assistant commissioner of police Arvind Kamboj said a team of crime branch, Sector 19, was patrolling in Panchkula's Alipur village on Sunday, when they spotted the youth coming from Barwala bypass

A vigilant police patrolling team nabbed a 19-year-old youth who had bought six pistols and an equal number of magazines to settle old scores at his village in Moga, Punjab.

Assistant commissioner of police Arvind Kamboj giving details about the arrest during a press conference in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Assistant commissioner of police Arvind Kamboj giving details about the arrest during a press conference in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Arjun.

Addressing a press conference, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Arvind Kamboj said a team of crime branch, Sector 19, was patrolling in Panchkula’s Alipur village on Sunday, when they spotted a youth coming from Barwala bypass.

Finding him suspicious, police stopped him from checking, and recovered six pistols and six magazines from his bag, thwarting his plans to use them for revenge.

The teenager was booked under the Arms Act at the Chandimandir police station. He was produced before a court and sent to four-day police custody.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Moga teen caught with six pistols in Panchkula
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
