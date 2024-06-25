Moga teen caught with six pistols in Panchkula

A vigilant police patrolling team nabbed a 19-year-old youth who had bought six pistols and an equal number of magazines to settle old scores at his village in Moga, Punjab. Assistant commissioner of police Arvind Kamboj giving details about the arrest during a press conference in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Arjun.

Addressing a press conference, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Arvind Kamboj said a team of crime branch, Sector 19, was patrolling in Panchkula’s Alipur village on Sunday, when they spotted a youth coming from Barwala bypass.

Finding him suspicious, police stopped him from checking, and recovered six pistols and six magazines from his bag, thwarting his plans to use them for revenge.

The teenager was booked under the Arms Act at the Chandimandir police station. He was produced before a court and sent to four-day police custody.