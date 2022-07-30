Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha.
Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA. He said the waste generated in rural areas will be managed as per the instructions of the Swachh Bharat Mission.
“The wet and dry waste of the houses from each village of the Moga district will be collected from the door-to-door and brought to the solid waste management site. Compost will be prepared from the wet waste generated from the kitchen. Plastics and other reusable wastes will be recycled and others falling under the hazardous category will be destroyed as per norms. Similarly, liquid waste from houses will be put in ponds. This water will be prevented from falling into canals and rivers through drains,” he said.
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
Covid wave: 13% children in Punjab schools missed mid-day meals last year
Chandigarh: Around 13% children of government schools in Punjab missed on nutritious mid-day meals during the previous academic year that saw the second and third Covid waves. At upper primary level (classes 6 to 8), the coverage of 7.29 lakh children was lower at 86%. A school education department official, however, said that the gap of 13% in mid-day meal coverage was primarily on account of absenteeism.
SGPC objects to naming of Centre’s water conservation scheme as ‘Amrit Sarovar’
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday objected to the naming of a water conservation scheme of the Centre as 'Amrit Sarovar', saying that it cannot be accepted as it is a disrespect to Sikh history and traditions. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Government of India is developing ponds for water conservation across the country, and the scheme is named as 'Amrit Sarovar', which corresponds to traditions of Sikh history.
Kunwar Vijay puts own govt in dock over Vinod Ghai’s appointment as AG
Ruling AAP's Amritsar north MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has cautioned the Bhagwant Maan government against appointing criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai as Punjab next advocate general, saying that he represented the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases. On Thursday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Ghai will take over as the AG soon.
