Mohali: 10 booked after assault on Kharar family

Kharar police have booked 10 persons for allegedly assaulting a family, causing injuries, rioting and other offences after a Lohri celebration turned violent late on January 13. The case was registered after members of the victim's family were admitted to Kharar Civil Hospital and later approached the police.

According to police, the complainant has been identified as Anuradha. On the night of January 13, around 10 pm, Anuradha and her family were celebrating Lohri and dancing outside their house along with relatives. During the celebrations, one of the accused, identified as Vishal, allegedly arrived at the spot and began dancing with the group. When Anuradha objected and asked him to leave their private celebration, he reportedly took offence.

Police said Vishal later returned with several other accused, who allegedly started abusing the complainant and her family members. The argument soon escalated into a scuffle, during which the accused allegedly assaulted the family members with sticks, causing injuries.

When the victims attempted to run towards their houses to save themselves, the accused allegedly surrounded them and continued the assault. The victims managed to call the police, following which the accused fled the spot.

The injured family members were taken to Kharar Civil Hospital for medical treatment. After receiving treatment, the family approached the police and recorded their statements, based on which a case was registered.

Kharar police have booked the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 351(2) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 324 (mischief), 190 (unlawful assembly), and 191(3) (rioting).

Police said further investigation is underway and action will be taken as per law.