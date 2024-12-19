Menu Explore
Mohali: 11-month-old boy crushed under pickup vehicle

ByHT Chandigarh, Mohali
Dec 19, 2024 09:28 AM IST

A case under Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (death through rash or negligent behaviour) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the pickup driver

An 11-month-old boy was crushed under a Mahindra pickup near Parag Valley in Kansal on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place when the pickup driver, Satnam Singh, had come to deliver construction materials near Raju Nursery.


Upon receiving information, Nayagaon police reached the spot, but the child had already succumbed to his injuries by then. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As he was unloading the construction materials, the child accidentally came under the vehicle and was crushed under it.

Upon receiving information, Nayagaon police reached the spot, but the child had already succumbed to his injuries by then.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Kharar civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case under Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (death through rash or negligent behaviour) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the pickup driver.

